RKL Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,238,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,904,000 after buying an additional 4,862,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after buying an additional 209,152 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TJX stock opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
