Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $209,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,124,000 after buying an additional 413,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

