Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 250 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Shares of KMB opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

