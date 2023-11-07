Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 26,425 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.