Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Cut by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $36.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.