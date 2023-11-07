Concord Wealth Partners Buys 193 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 75.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 16.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NVS stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

