HC Wainwright Cuts Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Price Target to $5.50

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALTO stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $373.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.45.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

