Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 284 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

