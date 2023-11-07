Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,912 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.07 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.