Keystone Financial Group Invests $590,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

