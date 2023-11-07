Concord Wealth Partners Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.