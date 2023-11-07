SouthState Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 90.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

