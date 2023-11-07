SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

