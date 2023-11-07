GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

GFS traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. 483,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.83.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

