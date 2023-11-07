Edible Garden (EDBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 639.04% and a negative net margin of 68.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter.
Shares of Edible Garden stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,581. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.
