Edible Garden (EDBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 639.04% and a negative net margin of 68.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Shares of Edible Garden stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,581. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edible Garden

About Edible Garden

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated ( NASDAQ:EDBL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.74% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.