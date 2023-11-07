Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 31.36%. Emerald updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Emerald Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EEX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Emerald has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 3,888.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 31.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 86.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 96,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 15.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Emerald in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.20 target price for the company.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

See Also

