DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.91. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

