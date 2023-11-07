DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.91. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.
