Allurion Technologies (ALUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

Allurion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Allurion Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,681. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. Allurion Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

