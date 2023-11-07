Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 336 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Corteva were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

Corteva Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

