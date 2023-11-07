Curtis Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

