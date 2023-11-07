SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $528,000.

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $1,273,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,960 shares of company stock worth $3,682,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITE opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

