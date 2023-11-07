Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average of $111.66. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

