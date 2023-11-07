Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

