Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOMGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,127,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,239,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

