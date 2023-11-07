Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMP opened at $333.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.61 and its 200-day moving average is $325.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

