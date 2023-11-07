International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 81,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for approximately 3.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 332,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

