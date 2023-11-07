Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in CME Group by 104.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,521 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in CME Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 27,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 110.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 99,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 6,262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,372,312 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

