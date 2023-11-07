Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Holdings Trimmed by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 994,557 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 3.63% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $220,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 240.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,181,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,984,000 after purchasing an additional 182,612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.