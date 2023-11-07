Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

