The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WMB opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

