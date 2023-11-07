Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 874.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

