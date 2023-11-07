Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 874.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone
Blackstone Stock Performance
Blackstone stock opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Church & Dwight is a wealth builder for buy-and-hold investors
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.