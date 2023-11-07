Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.