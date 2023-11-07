Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

