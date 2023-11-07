Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $423,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,461,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,716 shares of company stock worth $21,757,993. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $434.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

