Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

