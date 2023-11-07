Biechele Royce Advisors Has $284,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

