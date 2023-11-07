CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Increased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in CMS Energy by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,333 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

