The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 178,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.49 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

