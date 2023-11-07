Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 3,765 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.