SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

TSE:SSRM opened at C$16.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.47. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.50 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.75 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.68.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

