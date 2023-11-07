Biechele Royce Advisors Lowers Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 3.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $38,273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,168,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 258,729 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

