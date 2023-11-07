Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $565.45 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.57 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.45 and its 200-day moving average is $486.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

