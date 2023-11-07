McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $268.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

