Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

