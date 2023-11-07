Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of MercadoLibre worth $133,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,374.77 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,295.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,258.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

