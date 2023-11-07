HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.85 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.11.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE:HRT opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.86 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

