Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 169,169 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 169,169 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $7,160,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.0% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 158,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 32.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 909,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 224,081 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 275.75 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

