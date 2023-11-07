Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Trims Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,029,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $278.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.86.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

