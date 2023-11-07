Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,250,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,154,000 after buying an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $331.74 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $201.25 and a 1 year high of $336.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.47 and its 200 day moving average is $304.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

