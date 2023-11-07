Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $4.27 Billion Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.25% of Docebo worth $4,265,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCBO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Docebo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docebo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Docebo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Docebo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.03 million. Analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.